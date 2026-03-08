WEST HOLLYWOOD—On March 4, the city of West Hollywood released a statement on its Facebook page warning residents that access codes were exposed.

According to the statement, access codes were written inside residential buildings on both the walls and the doors, and the city is informing residents of the danger. The West Hollywood City Council advises that the codes should be changed, and, in the future, this information should not be displayed in a public space.

No additional details have been released about the type of codes that were displayed, and the buildings where they were displayed.