PACIFIC PALISADES—A woman living in Pacific Palisades who survived the January 2025 Palisades Fire that destroyed homes and businesses in the region recently had her money stolen by hackers.

The hackers stole $28,000 from Ellen Rudolph’s savings account, which was intended to rebuild her home on Jacon Way which was damaged during the wildfire.

As Ellen grieved and began the long work of rebuilding, another blow came when hackers stole $28,000 she had saved to repair her home and start again.

Ellen and her husband, Steve Lewis, were forced to move out of their house after it was damaged in the wildfires. Steve died on October 6, 2025, from lung cancer, and it was after his death that Ellen’s money was stolen.

Ellen Rudolph’s friends have created a GoFundMe campaign called “Rebuilding Ellen’s Life After Tragedy” to help her rebuild her finances and her home.

The GoFundMe states:

“Ellen Rudolph and her husband, Steve Lewis, built a quiet, happy life in Pacific Palisades. That life changed overnight when a wildfire tore through their community and left their home badly damaged. What they loved most wasn’t the house—it was the place they called home…Ellen has lost so much, yet she’s still standing. Any help makes a difference. If you’re not able to donate, please consider sharing her story.”

