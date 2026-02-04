MALIBU—On Monday, February 2, part of the Pacific Coast Highway was closed after a collision occurred in Malibu that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. The collision was investigated by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station.

The collision occurred near Paradise Cove and Winding Way Road and deputies arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m.

According to a post on the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department made on its X account as a result of this collision, the lanes on the Pacific Coast Highway were closed between East Winding Way and West Winding Way so the deputies could investigate.

Lanes were reopened on Tuesday morning. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in causing the collision.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not release any information about the age or sex of the victim. The LA County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation and asks that anyone with information about the incident contact the Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 or LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).