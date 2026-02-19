BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, February 18 that there was a power outage reported impacting various areas of the city. The exact area without power was not disclosed by the city of Beverly Hills.

To report outages in your neighborhood or get updated information, visit SCE.com/outage or call 1-800-655-4555. SCE will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

The city of West Hollywood also experienced power outages impacting businesses and community members in the Rainbow District and on the west side of the city. Motorists were advised to drive carefully and use caution at intersections.