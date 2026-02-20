SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, February 19, Carmen Anita Degregg, 24, pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to murdering her 17-month-old daughter. She is charged with one count of assault as well as one count of murder.

On January 6, Degregg was arrested by the campus police of the UCLA, when she was found on the campus claiming that she had hurt her daughter, who had been left in an apartment in the 2000 block of Broadway in Santa Monica. Her child was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, she is currently being held on bail of $2 million, and if she is convicted, she can receive a sentence of up to 25 years in prison to life. The defendant entered a plea of not guilty and her bail was set at $2 million.

The case is being overseen by Deputy District Attorney MacKenzie Temouri. The Santa Monica Police Department is still investigating the case.