WEST HOLLYWOOD—At 7:21 p.m. on Friday, May 1, the city of West Hollywood Government announced on Facebook that May is AANHPI Heritage Month. AANHPI is short for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander. Pacific Islanders are individuals who either come from or are descended from those who come from islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The purpose of West Hollywood’s participation in Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is to celebrate the contributions of West Hollywood citizens from such backgrounds to the city.

The fields in which they have done so range from “history to art to everyday impact”, according to the city of West Hollywood Government. Citizens are being asked by the city to continue celebrating accomplishments of ANHPI individuals after the month ends.